Pacers Share Interview With Kentucky Wildcat Isaiah Jackson

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 17 days ago

On July 8, the Indiana Pacers shared an interview with Kentucky Wildcat Isaiah Jackson, who worked out for the team in Indianapolis last week.

The video of the interview can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded in a post below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.

Jackson is a 19-year-old who has played one year for the Wildcats and has averages of 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
176
Followers
2K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

