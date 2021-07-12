Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The ‘Marfa Tapes’ Trio Covers Ray Wylie Hubbard’s “Up Against The Wall, Redneck Mother”

By Casey Young
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQThZ_0aujVG0P00

Texas country artists today covering Texas country songs from the ’70s… ya gotta love it.

The Marfa Tapes trio covered Jerry Jeff Walker’s 1973 classic “Up Against The Wall, Redneck Mother” on an episode of the CMT Campfire Sessions, and per the usual, they knocked it out of the park.

The song was originally written by Ray Wylie Hubbard and the song really launched his career after Jerry recorded it for his album Viva Terlingua.

The story of how the song came to be is pretty wild, too. According to Texas Monthly, it all started when Ray stopped by the local bar in Red River, New Mexico, where he was living at the time:

“I walked in and there were thirty or forty people drinking, including one old woman. The jukebox stopped and they all turned and looked at me.”

Apparently, while Ray was standing there waiting for the bartender to get another case of beer for him, the old woman and her son confronted him because they didn’t like his long hair.

The son asked his mom if he wanted him to beat Ray up, and before the son could do anything, Ray grabbed his case of beer and ran.

And, in the parking lot, he saw the pickup truck that eventually made it into the song:

“Sure does like his Falstaff beer

He likes to chase it down with that Wild Turkey liquor

He drives a fifty seven GMC pickup truck

Got a gun rack, ‘Goat roper needs love too’ sticker”

So, the hilarious track is based on a completely true story, and Miranda, Jack and Jon sure do it justice.

Miranda ends the song laughing (partly because of Jack’s performance in the bridge and partly because the song is so outrageous, I think), saying:

“Thank you CMT Campfire Sessions, and we’re sorry.”

The things I would do to get a ‘Marfa Tapes’ tour…

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

64K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jeff Walker
Person
Ray Wylie Hubbard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wylie#Long Hair#Texas Monthly#The Marfa Tapes#The Marfa Tapes#Wild Turkey#Gmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

ZZ Top Bass Player Dusty Hill Dead At 72

The music world said goodbye to a rock and roll legend today. Dusty Hill, the longtime bass player for the American rock band ZZ Top has passed away at the age of 72. The news was shared by his bandmates, ZZ Top founder and guitar player Billy Gibbons, and drummer Frank Beard on Facebook:
MusicRolling Stone

Gretta Ray Covers Gang of Youths for triple j’s Like a Version

As Gretta Ray gives fans another taste of music ahead of her forthcoming debut album, the acclaimed artist has taken to the triple j studios to pay tribute to Gang of Youths for the latest edition of Like a Version. Appearing on the weekly segment this morning, Ray kicked things...
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Brooke Lynn Stirs The Country-Rock Scene With Her Soul-Shaking Debut EP ‘Hellfire, Holy Water’

Who are you? This is the golden question that sparked the inspiration for Brooke Lynn’s debut EP, titled Hellfire, Holy Water. Through the release of her 5-track EP, Lynn continues to pave her way in the country-rock scene, spearheaded by the likes of Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, and Hardy. With lyrics grounded in country songwriting, rock-inspired production, and powerful vocals straight from the soul, Lynn’s music stands out in a class of its own. With three of the tracks previously released as singles earlier this year, two new songs, including the title track, ”Hellfire, Holy Water,” will be released Friday, July 30th. Pre-save here.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Randy Travis Joins In On “Forever And Ever, Amen” In A Beautiful Moment At The Ryman To Celebrate Whiskey Jam’s 10th Anniversary

Randy Travis. A living legend. While he hasn’t really been able to perform much since he suffered a stroke and subsequently underwent brain surgery back in 2013, every now and then he teams up with a fellow artist to sing different parts of some of his biggest hits. And last night, he did it again in a huge way in a surprise appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Nashville live music staple Whiskey Jam. […] The post Randy Travis Joins In On “Forever And Ever, Amen” In A Beautiful Moment At The Ryman To Celebrate Whiskey Jam’s 10th Anniversary first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” by Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde was heading into a co-writing session with a guy she had never met before the day she found out one of her musical heroes had died. Jeremy Bussey’s name had been floating around, and though the two had never met, McBryde was excited to work with the writer, who cut tracks with Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Travis Tritt, and Brantley Gilbert.
MusicPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Top 10 Country Songs of the 1970s

In the 1970s, the country music charts were filled with artists who first found fame during the previous decade(s) — to name a few, Glen Campbell, Charley Pride, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Loretta Lynn — and promising newcomers such as Emmylou Harris, Tanya Tucker and Tom T. Hall. Many of...
MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

Rockers React to the Death of ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill

After the news emerged on Wednesday (July 28) that ZZ Top bassist and Southern rock icon Dusty Hill had died at 72, members of the music community — including many rock and metal artists — came together to honor the late rocker with tributes on social media. Those paying their...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: ZZ Top Ham It Up With Brad Paisley in ‘Sharp Dressed Man’ Cover

In 2002, RCA released the compilation album Sharp Dressed Men: A Tribute to ZZ Top, an all-country salute to the Texas band’s influential and enduring work. The 15-song collection featured two generations of Williams (both Hank Jr. and Hank III recorded songs), Dwight Yoakam, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, and Brooks & Dunn, among others. The album’s title track was recorded by a young and red-hot Brad Paisley, who’d released his Number One single “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” just a few months earlier. Paisley’s wicked Telecaster licks added some country twang to Billy F. Gibbons’ blues riffs, and he...
MusicCMT

CMT Rewind: Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem” Takes a Progressive Country Road to Number One

Embedded from www.youtube.com. Ten summers ago, country and hip-hop were strange musical bedfellows whose couplings were few and far between. However, for Jason Aldean — a country star five years past becoming a fixture on the top of Billboard’s singles and album charts in the genre — having two top-five Billboard album chart releases, including the singles “She’s Country” and “Big Green Tractor” wasn’t enough. Thus, he decided to take a bit of a rapped-cadence detour for his 2010-released album My Kinda Party. According to The Boot, Aldean’s publicist noted the performer “listened to a little Snoop Dogg in his time,” to inspire his most unlikely multi-platinum selling number-one single, 2011’s “Dirt Road Anthem.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy