Student-athletes can make money now. Did we just open Pandora’s Box?

Statements have flown out of the Big 12 offices the past five days, and Oklahoma and Texas formally petitioning to join the SEC on Tuesday called for another Big 12 statement. “The Big 12 Conference has learned that the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas have submitted formal requests to the SEC to be considered for membership beginning with the 2025-26 athletic year,” Bowlsby said in the Big 12’s release. “The events of recent days have verified that the two schools have been contemplating and planning for the transition for months and this formal application is the culmination of those processes.