Smith and Travis Fulgham lined up with the first-team offense at Wednesday's practice, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Smith's presence comes as no surprise, while Fulgham may have just been filling in for Jalen Reagor, who was bothered by tightness in his lower body. Given that he's a No. 10 overall pick with weak competition at his position, Smith is one of the few rookies around the league who essentially will be handed a starting job. He could also handle a sizable target share right out of the gate, albeit in an offense that figures to prioritize the running game with dual-threat QB Jalen Hurts and a deep stable of running backs.