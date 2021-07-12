Three Cardinals were named to the All Star team - A Hunt and Peck

I have to be honest and admit I lost track of the All Star break this season. Maybe it was because last season started late and there was not an All Star break or maybe it has to do with the Cardinals not playing very well the month leading into the break — I am not entirely sure. Regardless of the reason, I did not really notice that the Cardinals had three representatives in the All Star Game in Denver this year: Nolan Arenado, Alex Reyes, and Yadier Molina, who elected not to play in order to rest.