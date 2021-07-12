Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Three Cardinals were named to the All Star team - A Hunt and Peck

By lil_scooter93
Viva El Birdos
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have to be honest and admit I lost track of the All Star break this season. Maybe it was because last season started late and there was not an All Star break or maybe it has to do with the Cardinals not playing very well the month leading into the break — I am not entirely sure. Regardless of the reason, I did not really notice that the Cardinals had three representatives in the All Star Game in Denver this year: Nolan Arenado, Alex Reyes, and Yadier Molina, who elected not to play in order to rest.

www.vivaelbirdos.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Alex Reyes
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Justin Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#All Star#The All Star Game#National League#Nl#Fangraphs#Era#Baseball Reference#Major League Baseball#Benbadler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Agree To Notable Trade

The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night. The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement. “The Atlanta...
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBBleacher Report

Starling Marte Reportedly Traded from Marlins to Athletics for Jesus Luzardo

Starling Marte is on the move again. Less than a year after Marte was traded to Miami by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Marlins shipped the 32-year-old to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, per Craig Mish of SportsGrid. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the A's will send Jesus Luzardo to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies trade news: Unexpected deal with the Pirates

The Phillies are acquiring LHP Braeden Ogle from the Pirates ahead of the trade deadline. In a stunning development, the Philadelphia Phillies have done something ahead of Friday’s 4 PM EST trade deadline. According to FanSided’s MLB Insider Robert Murray, the Phillies are acquiring a pitcher from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals righty Dakota Hudson progressing in recovery from Tommy John surgery

The Cardinals have been without right-hander Dakota Hudson all season after the right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery late last September, but the 26-year-old revealed on Tuesday night that he’s progressed to facing live hitters. Hudson is working out at the team’s spring training facility, per reporter Jeff Jones, who adds that there’s a “slim but real chance” he could return to the team late in the 2021 season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB trade deadline: This Astros-Marlins deal could send Starling Marte to Houston

Could the Marlins find a trade partner for Starling Marte in the Houston Astros? In need of outfield help and hoping to make a splash, Houston might come calling. The Astros have maintained a 3.5-game lead on the Oakland Athletics after the All-Star Break, but should they wish to make sure that challenge remains insignificant, a deal for another outfielder could be the way to go.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals prospects excelled at Futures Game

The St. Louis Cardinals sent their top two prospects to the 2021 Futures Game and both played prominent roles in the game. When Major League Baseball announced its Futures Game rosters, two prominent St. Louis Cardinals prospects were featured on it. Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore, both key pieces in their long-term outlook, were not just expected to play, but play significant roles for the National League team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy