MLB Draft 2021: Yankees select Robert Ahlstrom 213th overall

Speed. Power. Contact. Arm strength. Defense. For years, these five skills, known as the “five tools,” have remained the primary criteria that scouts have used to discuss baseball players. To be a successful baseball player, you must possess multiple tools — for example, Gary Sánchez checks off the boxes for power (91st percentile in barrel percentage) and arm strength (his pop time to second base is tied for fourth-best in baseball), while DJ LeMahieu is known primarily for his contact and defense. Players who rank among the top rankings in three or four tools, like Aaron Judge — who combines arguably the best power bat in baseball with elite defensive ability, fantastic arm strength, and above-average speed — tend to be perennial All-Stars, the types of franchise players that every team looks to build around.