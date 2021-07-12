My Hero Academia Manga Chapter 319 Sets up a Tragic, but Important Battle
After the previous chapter, which ended with Bakugo finding an extremely worn down, mentally exhausted Deku, I assumed this chapter would focus on Bakugo talking (yelling) some sense into Deku. I assumed that Bakugo had convinced (threatened) Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist to let him work with them since he knows, better than anyone else, that Izuku Midoriya has no problem with putting the needs of the entire world before his own.www.themarysue.com
Comments / 0