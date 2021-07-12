My Hero Academia Manga Chapter 319 Sets up a Tragic, but Important Battle

My Hero Academia has taken down All Might several pegs since he was first introduced in the Shonen series that has risen to new heights throughout the years, with the mentor to Midoriya losing some serious power following his titanic battle against All For One. Now only able to transform into his powered-up form for only a few seconds at a time, one fan has managed to bring the disturbing form to life using some pitch-perfect Cosplay that looks far more terrifying than most of the villains that we've seen appear in Kohei Horikoshi's franchise.