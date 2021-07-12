Cancel
Restaurants

Restaurant Heir Whose Business Is Booming Complains About Employees Expecting More Money

By Lyra Hale
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 16 days ago
The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent quarantine has revealed a lot of things. For some, it’s just knowing where your family, friends, or neighbors stand when it comes to vaccines and science. And for others, it’s knowing the disturbing values that someone holds and the lengths they’re willing to go to in order to hold them in an ever-changing world. Jasper Mirabile, the owner of Jasper’s Italian Restaurant and Marco Polo’s Italian Market in Kansas City, just so happens to fall into the latter category.

The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

New York City, NY
The Mary Sue is the geek girl’s guide to the universe. We love and live geek culture, comic book movies, genre television, space exploration, emerging technologies, the coolest video games, and the weirdest finds on the internet. We promote, watchdog, extoll, and celebrate diversity and women’s representation in all of these areas (and more!) and work to make geekdom safe and open for everyone. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive, feminist community of people who not only love what they love but care about others who love it and have an intense passion for those who create it. Fan trends, social issues, geek fashion and art, innovative gadgets, and beyond: The Mary Sue is the heartbeat of geek culture.

