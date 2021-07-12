What Is the True Value Of a Presentation?

Perfectionism comes from an inner child that is seeking your attention. Learn to re-parent the part of you that feels unworthy of love unless you are perfect. Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.