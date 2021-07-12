What Is the True Value Of a Presentation?
Clearly, there’s compelling evidence that professional presentations can be a nerve-racking experience for the everyday industry professional turned presenter. And we know from our experience as audience members that presentations can lack value, or be so overloaded with content that nothing gets absorbed. So why are presentations still being requested and delivered? Why not simply send the necessary information in a report or memo to the relevant parties? Why are we placed in the position to stand up in front of others and orally communicate our content? The answer is because of the notion that content can be more effectively delivered and absorbed, orally.thriveglobal.com
