Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

How Costume Designer Brenda Cooper Ensured The Nanny's Fashion Would Live Forever

Elite Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike it or not, we were — and still are — one nation under Fran Fine, fashionable and with miniskirts and big hair for all. It’s undeniable Fran’s fearless ‘fits on The Nanny delivered style lesson after style lesson, influencing even recent fashion trends in an enormous way. Through a fervent commitment to styling few other people have, Emmy-award winning stylist Brenda Cooper, the mastermind behind the TV show’s most iconic looks, singlehandedly disrupted the fashion world and empowered people to tailor-make their own version of The Nanny’s style and flair. And it’s largely Cooper’s approach to fashion and styling that has allowed the show’s wardrobe undying appreciation from fashion lovers even now, as The Nanny landed on HBO Max in April and its costumes experience new life and admiration across social media.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katharine Hepburn
Person
Brenda Cooper
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Fran Drescher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Costume Designer#Costuming#Elite Daily#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

And Just Like That, Carrie Bradshaw Is Back to “It” Bags

At this point, And Just Like That... is far enough into production that an increasingly vocal camp of Sex and the City fans have made up their minds: Carrie Bradshaw’s style just isn’t what it used to be without the legendary costume designer Patricia Field. And despite the fact that Sarah Jessica Parker has been pulling out look after look, Carrie’s detractors may have spoken too soon. On Tuesday, the paparazzi caught Parker in character wearing none other than a bag from Gucci’s Balenciaga remix, marking one of the collection’s first appearances in the wild since it became what’s so far proven the fashion event of the year.
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

ThredUP Partnered With Gossip Girl’s Costume Designer To Launch Boxes Inspired By The Show

Gossip Girl is back. And so are the major fashion moments that the original show was known for, from a Christopher John Rogers fashion show to the everyday runway that is Constance Billard. For the return of the show (streaming now on HBO Max), creators brought back its costume designer Eric Daman, whose work on the OG Gossip Girl remains as legendary as Blair Waldorf's schemes. Now, following the second episode, Daman announced a new partnership — with thredUP, the online resale marketplace.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How Cher and Dionne Would Dress in 2021, According to Clueless’s Costume Designer

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Few pop-culture gemstones have had as much of an impact on fashion as Clueless, the ’90s rom-com that celebrates an anniversary this week amid a next-gen revival. Mona May, the film’s costume designer, is one of the most prolific talents in the industry, deserving of credit for our modern worlds. May’s styling for pre-Y2K cult hits like Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion and Never Been Kissed has shaped 2021’s fashion (Liquid minidresses! Twinsets!), while Clueless’s Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne (Stacey Dash) remain lifestyle muses decades later. “It’s not just the fashion that mesmerizes people over the 25 years since the movie has been out,” May tells me on a video call from Berlin. “Each look really was related to who they were. You love these characters—you love the girls.”
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Issa Rae Marries in Vera Wang at a Fairy Tale French Ceremony

Issa Rae may have kept the announcement of her wedding rather casual. From the looks of the pictures, the ceremony was anything but. The Insecure star popped on to Instagram to share an “impromptu photo shoot,” that was in reality photos of her classic wedding ceremony on the southern coast of France in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat. Rather than name her new partner, Louis Diame, Rae referred to the businessman as “Somebody’s Husband.”
Designers & Collectionstownandcountrymag.com

Emerald Fennell's Sister Coco is the Indie Fashion Designer to Know

Yes, Coco Fennell rhymes with Coco Chanel. And yes, she's in on the joke. "My mum really liked the name and then realized the connection and thought it was funny. My middle name is Poppy, which means I am also Coco Pops. Basically my whole name is a joke," Fennell laughs. Her parents might be onto something. Coco, who is a fashion designer, is the younger sister of Emerald Fennell, the Oscar-winning writer, actress, and producer best known for her film, Promising Young Woman, and for portraying Camilla Parker-Bowles in Netflix's The Crown. "Maybe it is nominative determinism," she jokes. "When you have a silly name you become a silly person. It's quite nice though, I like it."
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Naomi Campbell Dresses Her Baby in a Rainbow Versace Onesie in Honor of the 24th Anniversary of the Fashion Designer’s Death

Naomi Campbell and her baby commemorated the anniversary of her close friend and legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace’s death with a special onesie. The new mom posted a faceless photo of her newborn daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed, to her Instagram Stories on Thursday showing the baby lying in her crib wearing a white onesie covered in rainbow-hued Versace Medusa-head logos. She wrote over the shot, “I love you Gianni Versace,” adding four doves and a red heart emoji. Thursday marked 24 years since the designer was assassinated by spree killer Andrew Cunanan outside his Miami mansion, Casa Casuarina, at the age of 50. Campbell regularly walked in Versace’s shows and served as the face of the brand, but her relationship with the designer extended well beyond the catwalk. The supermodel also posted a video montage of herself and Gianni at various runway show to her Instagram account on Thursday, writing in all caps, “I miss you Gianni Versace, your intuition and actions ahead of its time. Your work ethic to be admired and your authentic embrace generosity and beautiful heart adored. #RIP #24Years #NeverForgotten.”
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

Is Phoebe Philo Fashion’s Most Misunderstood Designer?

Last week, Phoebe Philo announced her return to the world of fashion with an eponymous brand that will launch early next year, nearly four years after she left LVMH-owned Celine in the hands of her successor Hedi Slimane. The news was lauded by the womenswear fanatics who mourn her absence (like those who memorialize her decade at “Old Céline” on social media), and the men who closely watched her personal style. Should we expect the brainy, streamlined clothes the so-called Philophiles worshipped? Or is Philo’s work actually about something else entirely?
CelebritiesABC News

Issa Rae announces marriage to Louis Diame: See the stunning photos

Issa Rae is officially off the market. In an Instagram post on Monday, the "Insecure" creator and star revealed she had married her longtime boyfriend Louis Diame over the weekend in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a commune in the South of France. Alongside a series photos of her destination wedding taken by Lauren...
TV SeriesNashville Scene

And Another Thing: The Nanny Is a Living, Breathing, Full-Color Cartoon

Ashley Spurgeon is a lifelong TV fan — nay, expert — and with her recurring television and pop-culture column "And Another Thing," she'll tell you what to watch, what to skip, and what's worth thinking more about. Sitcom viewers: For fun, silly ’90s pleasure, please do not forget about The...
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Issa Rae Shows Us the Beauty of 2 Classic Necklines in Her Vera Wang Haute Wedding Gowns

Insecure star Issa Rae is married after confirming her engagement to banking professional Louis Diame back in 2019. The actress worked with Vera Wang Haute to dream up her two custom gowns for her nuptials in the South of France, the first of which came with a strapless sweetheart neckline and hand-sewn crystals across the chantilly lace bodice. To match, Issa selected a chapel-length veil, and her mirrored platform shoes were standout.

Comments / 0

Community Policy