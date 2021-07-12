Florida associations want beefed-up inspection law, licensing of structural engineers
Florida does not have specific licensing requirements for structural engineers and, by state law, any professional engineer can sign off on building plans and inspections. In the wake of the Surfside condominium collapse, an ad hoc collaborative of four engineering associations is calling on lawmakers to establish licensing requirements for structural engineers and to beef-up Florida codes that now only require visual inspections to verify a building’s integrity.fernandinaobserver.com
