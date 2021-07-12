Cancel
Florida State

Florida associations want beefed-up inspection law, licensing of structural engineers

By Suanne Thamm
fernandinaobserver.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida does not have specific licensing requirements for structural engineers and, by state law, any professional engineer can sign off on building plans and inspections. In the wake of the Surfside condominium collapse, an ad hoc collaborative of four engineering associations is calling on lawmakers to establish licensing requirements for structural engineers and to beef-up Florida codes that now only require visual inspections to verify a building’s integrity.

