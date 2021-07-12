De-PowerStroke’d: Ford F-150 Drops Diesel V-6 Engine Option
Ford has ended the brief and unprecedented run of turbodiesel V-6s in the Ford F-150. The 3.0-liter PowerStroke V-6 engine was new for the 2018 model year, a response to Ram 1500's economical and torquey EcoDiesel V-6 and followed on by the Chevrolet Silverado's Duramax I-6. But those interested in fuel efficiency and torque have another option—the PowerBoost hybrid—which is also ostensibly the reason the PowerStroke is departing.www.motortrend.com
