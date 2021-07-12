Alabama Newscenter — Recipe: Banana Coconut Chocolate Cream Pie

When it comes to desserts, we simply shouldn’t have to choose. This banana coconut and chocolate cream pie is a nod to three classic Southern cream pies and is perfect for the person who wants a nibble of each. Here, a standard pie crust is filled with layers of bananas, coconut cream and rich chocolate cream filling before being topped with extra whipped topping. The flaky crust holds all three flavors together and offsets the sweetened custards with just enough salt. If you happen to be baking this weekend, consider this banana coconut and chocolate cream pie – the perfect dessert for all ages.