PCC to offer Associate Degree in Emergency Medical Science starting this fall
Piedmont Community College (PCC) is adding a new health and wellness option for future prospective students. PCC already offers Associate in Applied Science Degrees in Nursing and Medical Assisting, as well as short-term certification courses such as Nurse Aid, Pharmacy Technician, and EMT/Paramedic Programs. This new addition takes one of the popular short-term continuing education programs and presents it in a new associate degree option.www.piedmontcc.edu
