Surfside, FL

Surfside victims: Ruslan Manashirov, Nicole Doran-Manashirov were newlyweds

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust three months ago, in an outdoor country club ceremony in Davie, Florida, Dr. Ruslan "Russel" Manashirov and Nicole Doran-Manashirov said, "I do." The newlyweds were planning their life together – they had just moved into unit No. 703 in the Champlain Towers South in April and loved being so close to the beach. Friends threw a house-warming party of sorts; they ate fish, lasagna and roasted mushrooms.

#Brooklyn#Newlyweds#Family Doctor#Wabc Tv#Azerbaijani#Jewish#Chabad Org#The Aventura Hospital#The Miami Herald#The Florida Times Union
