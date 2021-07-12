Surfside victims: Ruslan Manashirov, Nicole Doran-Manashirov were newlyweds
Just three months ago, in an outdoor country club ceremony in Davie, Florida, Dr. Ruslan "Russel" Manashirov and Nicole Doran-Manashirov said, "I do." The newlyweds were planning their life together – they had just moved into unit No. 703 in the Champlain Towers South in April and loved being so close to the beach. Friends threw a house-warming party of sorts; they ate fish, lasagna and roasted mushrooms.www.palmbeachpost.com
