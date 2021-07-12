Cancel
Sheboygan, WI

James Arentsen

By Bill Harpold
whbl.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Harold Arentsen, age 94, of Sheboygan, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, after a battle with cancer. He was born on February 5, 1927, in Alexandria, MN, the son of the late Harold and Gertrude Arentsen. His parents moved to Oshkosh, WI in 1944 where his father took a teaching position. Jim attended Jr and Sr high school in Oshkosh, enlisting in the U.S. Navy in World War II his senior year. He was ordered to Great Lakes Naval Training Boot Camp where he received his high school graduation diploma. He was then ordered to the Naval Hospital Training School in San Diego, CA. His next assignment was to a Naval Rehab Hospital in West Palm Beach, FL, then assigned to Brooklyn’s Navy Pier where he bordered a communication flag ship serving in the South Pacific. He was then assigned to a Naval Hospital in Panama. That was his last assignment and was honorably discharged at Great Lakes Naval Training Center having served almost two years. He then enrolled at the State Teaching College in Oshkosh transferring to the State Teaching College in Milwaukee with a Major in Music and Minor in English. The naval recalled him in the Fall of 1951 during Korean War, assigning him to the Hospital Training School in Portsmouth, VA where he was an instructor in hospital/medical procedures for 2 1/2 years.

