Chicago Rapper KTS Dre Fatally Shot 64 Times as He Leaves Prison: Police

Londre Sylvester, a 31-year old Chicago rapper, was shot 64 times Saturday night just after his release from a Cook County jail, the Chicago Tribune reports. Sylvester, who goes by the stage name KTS Dre, was walking towards a waiting vehicle when several suspects emerged from two vehicles and fired multiple rounds at him, according to police. The suspects then got back in the cars and fled the scene. Sylvester was walking with another 60-year old woman who suffered a bullet wound in the leg. The rapper had been behind bars since April due to a felony gun charge, NBC Chicago reports. None of the suspects involved have been arrested.