Planned water outage for parts of Tucker Wednesday
On July 14, contractors working on behalf of DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management will temporarily interrupt water service to properly replace a damaged water line. The work will take place overnight from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. to lessen the impact to residents, businesses, and commuters at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Northlake Parkway. This section of Northlake Parkway will reopen on Thursday, July 15.thegeorgiasun.com
