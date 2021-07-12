Cancel
Tucker, GA

Planned water outage for parts of Tucker Wednesday

By County News
The Georgia Sun
 16 days ago
On July 14, contractors working on behalf of DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management will temporarily interrupt water service to properly replace a damaged water line. The work will take place overnight from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. to lessen the impact to residents, businesses, and commuters at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Northlake Parkway. This section of Northlake Parkway will reopen on Thursday, July 15.

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
