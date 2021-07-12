CT Man Killed In 'Slingshot' Motorcycle Crash ID'd

A Waterbury man who was killed in a motorcycle crash has been identified by police. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A Connecticut man who was killed in a motorcycle crash has been identified by police.

New Haven County resident Alban Cota, age 40, of Waterbury, was killed at 9:50 p.m., Friday, July 9, while riding a "slingshot" motorcycle that collided with an Infiniti in Waterbury, said Sgt. Robert Davis.

According to Davis, when officers arrived on the scene of the crash in the area of Meriden Road at Manor Avenue they found Cota had sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was transported via ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Infiniti vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment as well.

The operator of the Infiniti continues to cooperate with investigation officers regarding the accident.

This accident investigation remains open and is actively being investigated by Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit, Davis said.

Anyone with further information regarding this accident is asked to contact this Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.

