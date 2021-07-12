Chris Wright stepping down as Minnesota United CEO after 2021 season

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota United officials announced on Monday that Chris Wright will step down as the club’s CEO at the end of the 2021 season. Wright came to the Loons in the fall of 2017 after more than two decades in leadership positions with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. In a statement, Minnesota United managing partner Bill McGuire said a joint timeline was set when Wright started to have him as CEO for three to four years to build a foundation in the Twin Cities sports market.