Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Chris Wright stepping down as Minnesota United CEO after 2021 season

By Jeff Wald
fox9.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota United officials announced on Monday that Chris Wright will step down as the club’s CEO at the end of the 2021 season. Wright came to the Loons in the fall of 2017 after more than two decades in leadership positions with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. In a statement, Minnesota United managing partner Bill McGuire said a joint timeline was set when Wright started to have him as CEO for three to four years to build a foundation in the Twin Cities sports market.

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rapids#Minnesota United Ceo#Twin Cities#Allianz Field#The Minnesota Strikers#Major League Soccer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula

A strong 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit an area off the Alaska peninsula late Wednesday, prompting a series of tsunami warnings for the seismically active U.S. state that were later lifted. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck about 56 miles east-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, around 10:15 p.m. local...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy