An Iowa Native is Heading to the Big Leagues – Find Out Who He Is

What's the most exciting phone call a young athlete can get? It's 'the call'. The one you get to inform you you've been drafted by a professional sports team. For many athletes, it gets very little fanfare in the media. If you're not in the first few rounds, your name may be limited to little more than a blurb in a Google search or a footnote to a higher draft selection. But if you're Dubuque native Ian Moller, you probably don't care if you're not splashed across the ESPN homepage, you're still going to play Major League Baseball!