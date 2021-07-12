Man Tried To Run Over Victim, Dog While Yelling Racist Comment At CT Stop & Shop, Police Say

A Torrington man was arrested for allegedly attempting to run over a man and his dog in a parking lot and then yelled racist comments. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has been arrested on a warrant for allegedly attempting to run over a local resident walking his dog in a Connecticut grocery store parking lot and then yelling racist comments.

Litchfield County resident John Charity, age 72, was arrested in Torrington on the warrant on Tuesday, July 6, following the event at the Stop & Shop located at 211 High St., said Torrington PD Detective Kevin L. Tieman.

Police responded to the store after the victim said he was walking his dog across the parking lot when Charity, a Torrington resident, attempted to run him over while calling him a racial slur, according to Tieman.

A witness informed officers that he also heard Charity call the victim a racial slur.

Video surveillance showed Charity back into a parking space and then as the man walks by his vehicle, Charity drives at a high rate of speed towards the man and his dog, Tieman said.

Charity was charged with reckless endangerment and intimidation.

He was released on a $5,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 19.

