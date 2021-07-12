Cancel
2021 MLB Draft: Tampa Bay Rays select college 3B Dru Baker No. 130 overall

By Daniel Russell
draysbay.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Rays have selected a college hitter in the fourth round, picking up Texas Tech 3B Dru Baker. Baker made an immediate contribution as a freshman at Texas Tech in 2019, starting at shortstop and third base and helping the Red Raiders to their best-ever finish (tied for third) at the College World Series. He moved into the leadoff spot and shifted to the outfield corners last year and has remained there this spring, catalyzing Texas Tech’s offense. He batted .440 in the first six weeks of the season before sustaining a quad injury that sidelined him for six games.

