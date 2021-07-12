Niagara County Redistricting Commission members named

Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport

Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh has announced the members of the Niagara County Redistricting Commission who are charged with reviewing census data and drafting a plan to adjust county Legislature district lines in accordance with that data.

Wydysh said the commission will hold a brief organizational meeting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Niagara County Center for Economic Development, 6311 Inducon Corporate Drive in Sanborn.

“Our best indication is that census data at the county level will be released at some point in late August, which gives the commission time to review the overall rules of redistricting and familiarize themselves with the process,” said Wydysh. “This first meeting is an opportunity to simply meet each other.”

The commission appointments are as follows:

• Steve Brady

• Jason Cafarella

• Mary Ann Cassamento

• Lauren Masse

• Bradley Rowles

Once organized, the commission will determine its meeting schedule and look at dates for future public hearings. All meetings are open to the public.