Buffalo, NY

Is This The Most ‘Hidden Gem’ Place For Beef on Weck in WNY?

By Chris Owen
Power 93.7 WBLK
 18 days ago
I have to be honest here, wings and pizza were always my "go-to's" for Buffalo food. They're just the foods I eat the most often. That's not to say I don't lobe beef on weck, because I absolutely do. It's just not quite as in my restaurant order rotation as the others.

Buffalo NY
