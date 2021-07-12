Jackass Star Bitten Trying to Literally Jump the Shark During Shark Week Stunt
The cast members of Jackass made a name for themselves by throwing caution to the wind and taking part in dangerous (and oftentimes disgusting) pranks. It’s been decades since the first episode of their original MTV show debuted and they’re still happily putting themselves in harms way to entertain viewers — most recently, as part of a Shark Week segment on The Discovery Channel, by attempting to literally jump the shark and getting bitten in the process.consequence.net
