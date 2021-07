On June 6th, 2004, mere hours before Metallica were due onstage to headline the Download Festival — the U.K.’s biggest metal event — medics rushed drummer Lars Ulrich to the hospital to treat a then-undisclosed illness. Rather than let down the estimated 70,000 fans in attendance, the band tapped some of their famous friends who had already played that day to fill in. Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo played the night’s first two songs, “Battery” and “The Four Horsemen,” while Slipknot’s Joey Jordison — dressed in his trademark mask and jumpsuit — played the rest of the set (with the exception...