NBA Cares Learn and Play Center dedicated in Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo turned in an NBA finals performance for the ages on Tuesday night in Milwaukee with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots, leading the Bucks to a 105-98 win and the NBA championship over the Phoenix Suns. Milwaukee won the series four games to two, winning four straight games after trailing 2-0 in the series. It was the Bucks’ second championship and first since the glory days of Lew Alcindor and Oscar Robertson in 1971. Antetokounmpo was named finals MVP. Khris Middleton scored 17 points and Jrue Holiday added 12 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds for Milwaukee but the game was dominated by Antetokounmpo who truly willed his team to the victory and refused to let the series get to a game seven which would’ve been in Phoenix. Chris Paul led the Suns with 26 points and notably walked off the court at the end of the game without congratulating any of the Bucks’ players.
Comments / 0