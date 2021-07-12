Disney’s Little Mermaid Remake Has Wrapped Filming, Halle Bailey Celebrates With First Look
Considering how much success Disney has had over the last decade with its lineup of live-action remakes/re-imaginings of its classic animated movies, it was only a matter of time before The Little Mermaid, the movie that kicked off the Disney Renaissance, was given such treatment. Following COVID-19-related delays, the live-action Little Mermaid finally begin filming in January, and with cameras now done rolling, Halley Bailey, the movie’s star, has taken to social media to celebrate this milestone by sharing our first official look at this Mouse House offering.www.cinemablend.com
