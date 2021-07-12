Disney’s Little Mermaid Remake Has Wrapped Filming, Halle Bailey Celebrates With First Look

Shazam (or Captain Marvel, if you prefer) and Black Adam have been adversaries in the comics for decades, and originally the plan was for their cinematic incarnations to collide in the first Shazam! movie. However, then it was decided that Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam should debut in his own movie first, and there’s still no word on when him and Zachary Levi’s Shazam will cross paths. Instead, the DC Extended Universe’s Black Adam will first face off against the Justice Society of America, which includes the size-changing Atom Smasher, played by To All The Boys star Noah Centineo.