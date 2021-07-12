Cancel
Austin, TX

House Dems fleeing the state to block voting security bill

By Alexa Ura, Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune
cbs4local.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott sent out a statement regarding the following story around 3:20 p.m. Monday. "Texas Democrats’ decision to break a quorum of the Texas Legislature and abandon the Texas State Capitol inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve," Abbott said. "As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state."

