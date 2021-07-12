Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Ahead of U.S. CPI
Gold prices edged lower and continue to trade sideways with an upward trajectory. The dollar edged slightly higher as U.S. yields rose on a stronger than expected increase in consumer price expectations reported on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve. The 2-year Treasury yield increased by 1.7 basis points. Tomorrow the U.S. Labor Department will report its Consumer Price Index. Expectations are for a 5% year-over-year gain, according to Bloomberg.www.fxempire.com
