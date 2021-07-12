Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Ahead of U.S. CPI

By David Becker
fxempire.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold prices edged lower and continue to trade sideways with an upward trajectory. The dollar edged slightly higher as U.S. yields rose on a stronger than expected increase in consumer price expectations reported on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve. The 2-year Treasury yield increased by 1.7 basis points. Tomorrow the U.S. Labor Department will report its Consumer Price Index. Expectations are for a 5% year-over-year gain, according to Bloomberg.

www.fxempire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Consumer Price Index#Treasury#The U S Labor Department#Bloomberg#Pds#Cfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Mixed as Fed Stays the Course

The Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell brought a little cheer to parts of Wall Street on Wednesday, keeping benchmark interest rates steady (as expected) but also indicating that accommodative policy would stick around for some time. In a release, Powell said that the U.S. labor picture would need to...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Higher On Weak Dollar, Fed's Dovish Comments

Gold prices climbed higher on Thursday, lifting the most active gold futures contract to a six-week closing high, as weak economic data pushed up the demand for the safe-haven yellow metal. A weak dollar and a drop in treasury yields helped as well. Gold also found support after the Federal...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Connecticut Money: Consumer prices and inflation

On July 13, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest inflation numbers for June. The CPI index examines a broad spectrum of consumer goods and services prices including food, beverages, housing, apparel, transportation, medical care, recreation, education, communication and some others. The CPI index also includes taxes that...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD extends slide toward 1.2450 ahead of US GDP data

USD/CAD fell to a fresh two-week low on Thursday. USD remains on the back foot following Wednesday's FOMC event. Focus shifts to second-quarter GDP data from the US. After closing in the negative territory on Wednesday, the USD/CAD pair continues to push lower amid broad-based USD weakness on Thursday. Currently, the pair, which touched a two week low of 1.2449, is trading at 1.2470, losing 0.45% on a daily basis.
StocksRepublic

Stocks edge higher after Fed notes progress on the economy

Stock indexes edged higher Wednesday afternoon on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said it is leaving its key interest rate unchanged and will continue to buy billions in bonds every month even as it noted that the U.S. economy is strengthening. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of...
Economykitco.com

Should gold price be $100 higher right now? MKS PAMP Group weighs in

(Kitco News) Shouldn't gold be at least $100 higher from the current levels in light of such low U.S. yields? MKS PAMP Group explains. Instead of seeing a rally amid this risk-off tone, gold is struggling to hold the $1,800 an ounce level. At the time of writing, August Comex futures were trading at $1,797, down 0.16% on the day.
Currenciesfxempire.com

USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Trapped Between Retracement Zones with Reaction to 109.828 Setting the Tone

The Dollar/Yen traded higher on Wednesday following a mixed message from Federal Reserve officials. The first move was to the upside after the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy statement said the U.S. economic recovery remains on track despite a rise in coronavirus infections. This news sent Treasury yields higher while making the U.S. Dollar a more attractive investment.
Stocksfxempire.com

Powell Props Prices, but Traders Await Tesla to Surge

With the FOMC meeting having concluded today and Chairman Powell signaling that tapering of their monthly purchases of mortgage-backed securities would occur in tandem with the raising of fed funds rates, this means that tapering is most likely not going to occur this year or next. Know where Bitcoin is...
Marketsfxempire.com

U.S Dollar Bulls Devastated By Dovish Remarks From Federal Reserve Bank

During Thursday morning’s Asian session, safe-haven currency was down, continuing to hover around a two-week low. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has insisted that there will be no rate hikes in the near future, weighing down the U.S. currency. The Dollar Index is a measure of the greenback against...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index looks weaker, breaks below 92.00 to new 4-week lows

DXY breaches the key support at the 92.00 mark. US 10-year yields look consolidative around 1.25% post-FOMC. Flash Q2 GDP, weekly Claims, Pending Home Sales next in the US docket. The greenback remains on the defensive and now drags the US Dollar Index (DXY) to the sub-92.00 region, or fresh...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Gain on Dovish Fed Ahead of US Q2 GDP Reading

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange pushed higher in early trade Thursday, supported by a weakening U.S. dollar and rallying equities as investors are emboldened by the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on fiscal stimulus and accelerated economic growth in the second quarter, with expectations for lingering effects of accommodative monetary policy combined with strong consumer demand to continue to fuel growth.
Businessfxempire.com

Fed Nothingburger, Dollar Lower, Focus on GDP, PCE

It was a rather pedestrian FOMC Statement day on Wednesday. There is GDP data incoming, and the widely Fed-followed Core PCE Price Index data comes out on Friday. What can we take away from the FOMC Statement and press conference?. Rates unchanged. No rush to raise interest rates. Inflation should...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats modestly after rising above 0.7400, eyes on US data

AUD/USD consolidates daily gains below 0.7400 ahead of American session. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory near 92.00. Focus shifts to US Q2 GDP and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. The AUD/USD pair rose to a 10-day high of 0.7414 during the European trading hours on Thursday before...

Comments / 0

Community Policy