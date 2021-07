Richmond Hill Players will hold auditions for the last two shows of the 2021 season Sunday, July 25 from 2 p.m. to. 4 p.m. at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo. The plays holding auditions are Clue: Onstage by Jonathan Lynn, directed by Dana Skiles, with the show running in mid-October; and Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) by John K. Alvarez, Michael Carleton and James FitzGerald, directed by Mike Skiles, with the show running in early December. Roles are available for up to 9-11 males and 6-8 females, ages ranging from 20’s to 60’s.