Intel has scored a big win in its efforts to rebuild its semiconductor manufacturing, with Qualcomm and Amazon set to use its foundries. New CEO Pat Gelsinger is determined to reverse Intel’s recent fortunes, and is betting big on the company doubling down on its own manufacturing. The company made headlines when it announced plans to build two foundries in Arizona, to the tune of $20 billion. Intel has also been rumored to be trying to buy GlobalFoundries.