Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Chambers, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Fort Bend by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Chambers; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty STRONG THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE OVER AND WEST OF HOUSTON METRO AREA At 342 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Atascocita to Near Northside Houston to near Orchard. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Alvin, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Santa Fe, Seabrook and Richmond.