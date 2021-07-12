Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Arizona and west central Arizona, including the following areas, in east central Arizona, Northern Gila County. In west central Arizona, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons and Yavapai County Valleys and Basins. * From this afternoon through late tonight * Monsoonal thunderstorm coverage is expected to increase across much of central and northern Arizona. The saturated atmosphere will be capable of producing heavy rainfall within the stronger thunderstorms. That rainfall could produce flash flooding within normally dry washes, creeks and drainages in northern Gila County and in the lower elevations of Yavapai County from this afternoon through late tonight.