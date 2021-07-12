Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Morgan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...SOUTH CENTRAL MORGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Winchester, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Greenwood, Inwood, Glengary, Gerrardstown, Gainesboro, Cedar Grove, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Cross Junction, Cedar Hill, Valley High, Gore and Whitacre. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH