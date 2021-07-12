Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection has received graphics options after all on PC

When the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection launched, it had the barest of barebones ports, with no graphics options in sight. You had to include a special instruction in a Steam window to pick your resolution. Upon launching the game, it’d just a bring up a window that you had to maximize. Koei Tecmo isn’t exactly known for putting effort into its PC ports. So this wasn’t a giant surprise, even if it was an unwelcome one. However, that’s changed, as the compilation has gotten graphics options added to it today. While this won’t alleviate all of the issues fans have with the title, it’ll make it a smoother experience.