All three major benchmarks fell from yesterday's record highs, each snapping five-day win streaks. The Nasdaq ended the day with triple-digit losses, while the Dow and S&P 500 finished firmly in the red as well. The U.S. Case-Shiller index added 2.1% in April, and 16.6% year-over-year in May -- a new record high for home prices -- as demand for housing continues to surge. Elsewhere, the Fed's two-day policy meeting kicked off today, and investors are looking forward to big-name earnings from Alphabet (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), and Apple (AAPL) after the close.