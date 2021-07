The Angels only had two players who appeared in the All-Star Game, but they each made their own impact. We’ll start with Shohei Ohtani, who picked up the win for the American League. He made history by starting the game, but he also made history by picking up the win. Ohtani retired the side in order during the first inning, getting Fernando Tatis Jr., Max Muncy and Nolan Arenado out. With the AL scoring a run in the second inning, Ohtani picked up the victory.