Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

KB Mike Explains Why He Wants To Work With Polo G On "Top 5s"

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKB Mike is one of the newest signees to Republic Records via Cinematic Music Group, unveiling more layers of his personality for the latest episode of Top 5s. The Chicago-based recording artist has been rising up for a few years, clocking in over 227,000 monthly listeners on Spotify at the time of this publication. As he continues to open eyes to his brand, KB Mike sat down for a new episode of one of our most popular series, listing off some of his favorite things on Top 5s.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Polo G
Person
Rod Wave
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Rihanna
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Lil Tjay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republic Records#Cinematic Music Group#Cuban Doll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
Related
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Polo G “Toxic”

Polo G takes his talents to Miami in his new music video. Directed by Ryan Lynch, the Goat takes a moment to reflect while turning up with his crew in the 305. The track is off his latest album Hall Of Fame, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and features guests Nicki Minaj, Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, and more.
MusicThe FADER

Polo G and Gunna team up on “Waves”

Polo G and Gunna shared their latest single "Waves" on Friday. The track serves as the second single from NBA star Kawhi Leonard's upcoming compilation album Culture Jam, and follows the release of YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave’s “Everything Different" back in May. A portion of the proceeds...
Musichypebeast.com

Gunna and Polo G Release New Song ‘Waves’

Gunna and Polo G teamed up for a new song, “Waves,” which will appear on Kawhi Leonard’s forthcoming Culture Jam album. In partnership with Senior Vice President of A&R for Warner Records, Eesean Bolden, the album celebrates the relationship between hip-hop, basketball and community. Culture Jam’s debut song, “Everything Different”...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Guthrie Govan explains why he'll never be an "online guitarist"

In this day and age, the internet has become a launch pad for many aspiring guitarists who seek to share their chops online with other like-minded individuals. Despite the mammoth popularity surrounding the practice, Guthrie Govan has revealed he has no intention of becoming a part of the “online guitarist” craze.
New York City, NYPosted by
defpen

Hot 97 Adds Polo G, DaBaby To 2021 Summer Jam Lineup

The 2021 Hot 97 Summer Jam lineup has just gotten a bit bigger. This week, the New York radio station added DaBaby and Polo G to its already packed lineup. Previously, Hot 97 announced that Sleep Hallow, Sheff G, Coi Leray, Dusty Locane, Morray, Young Devyn and several other promising artists would perform on the Festival Stage. On the main stage, Migos, Meek Mill, Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy Rebel, Swizz Beatz and several others are set to perform with A Boogie serving as the headliner.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Sheff G Enlists Polo G On "On Go"

Sheff G has largely tried to capture the New York drill scene after the passing of Pop Smoke in the beginning of last year. With tracks like "We Gettin' Money" and "Weight on Me", Sheff G has established himself as a drill pioneer and earned opportunities with mainstream hitmakers. "On Go" featuring Polo G marks one of his most high profile collaborations yet, and the chemistry between the two may set it up so that it's one of his Sheff most successful yet.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Kevin Hart explains why he turned down a trip to space

Billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos made history last week as they used their massive fortunes to take a trip to space. Comedian and actor Kevin Hart discussed their space travels on his Sirius XM show Straight From The Hart and revealed that he had to chance to fly to space as well.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

June3rd Declares It "Jemeni" Season On Debut Project

There's a new voice shining in the R&B scene right now by the name of June 3rd. The Florida-born artist has been buzzing over the past six years since the debut of his single, "Thirsty." Today, he delivers his official debut album, JEMENI. Playing off of the horoscope, the singer's new follows his journey and the highs and the lows of his professional and personal life.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Explains Why BET Performance Meant So Much To Him

Tyler, The Creator recently delivered his new album Call Me If You Get Lost, a project that is already earning buzz as a potential album of the year contender. In a way, the album marked a return to his hip-hop roots, and the album's lead single "LUMBERJACK" served as a brutal reminder of how he gets down as an emcee.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lupe Fiasco Tackles A Jadakiss & Styles P Classic On "Whale Wit"

Lupe Fiasco has been a busy man of late, having recently engaged in a spirited war-of-the-words with his former podcast co-host Royce Da 5'9". For those who can appreciate a bit of good-old-fashioned lyrical jousting, look no further than our complete breakdown of their battle right here. Evidently, Lupe appears to have moved beyond a second round, keeping his blade sharp with a new freestyle.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin Release "We Win" Video From "Space Jam 2: A New Legacy"

When it was announced that Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin had a song together on the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, people weren't sure how the record would sound. The two artists have conflicting styles. However, if there's one thing that Lil Baby has proven over the last few years, it's that he can slide on any kind of record.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Gunna Teases "Drip Season 4"

Gunna is so prolific when it comes to releasing music that it's hard to imagine him not having a new album on the way. Having last popped up with 2020's Wunna -- which also happened to be the catalyst for our recent Digital Cover Story with Gunna right here -- it feels like it's about due time for a follow-up effort.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Denzel Curry & Cordae Reflect On Major Album Anniversaries

When it comes to quote-unquote new rappers, there are several names that continuously earn praise as key innovators in the culture. Denzel Curry and Cordae are both widely regarded in that esteemed group, and today, the pair of talented rappers took a moment to celebrate a few milestone anniversaries. For...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Drops "Giving What It's Supposed To Give" & Touches On Everything That He's Being Cancelled For

Tory Lanez recently sparked a debate about "why the f*ck was rap started," and although he received some mixed reactions due to his own controversies, the topic is an interesting one regardless. Different artists use the impactful genre for various different reasons, and while some use Hip-Hop to help people through tough times or inspire resistance amongst persecuted groups of people, other rappers are more than satisfied with using the rap art form to entertain.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

T-Pain Reveals The Artists Who Taught Him The Most

T-Pain has made an undeniable impression on the music industry, and while not everyone has been accepting of his style, there are many who recognize the extent of his influence. Currently a veteran in the game, Pain has taken to offering insight and perspective to young artists, often by way...
Chicago, ILhotnewhiphop.com

Chicago Rapper SoloSam Releases New Single "Motorbike Freestyle"

Chicago rapper SoloSam remains one of the most skilled storytellers on the underground scene, showing off his sharp flows over a mid-tempo beat for "Motorbike Freestyle." The rapper has been rising up for the last few years, becoming a creative staple in Chicago's underground rap scene, always putting on for his city. Following the release of his latest single "Traffic Jam," SoloSam has released his new self-produced "Motorbike Freestyle." Much as the title suggests, the freestyle lacks a traditional song structure, placing a focus on the verses before introducing a simple hook, which repeats at the end of the record. The young rapper is definitely in his bag though.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

YS Locks In With Babyface Ray & Fenix Flexin On "Hate Me"

Compton's YS has been a thriving voice to emerge out of Compton, though the new generation of rappers aren't limiting themselves to regional sounds. YS has shown a tremendous amount of versatility through his ear for production that's rooted in his stomping grounds of California. This week, the rapper returned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy