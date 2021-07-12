KB Mike Explains Why He Wants To Work With Polo G On "Top 5s"
KB Mike is one of the newest signees to Republic Records via Cinematic Music Group, unveiling more layers of his personality for the latest episode of Top 5s. The Chicago-based recording artist has been rising up for a few years, clocking in over 227,000 monthly listeners on Spotify at the time of this publication. As he continues to open eyes to his brand, KB Mike sat down for a new episode of one of our most popular series, listing off some of his favorite things on Top 5s.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0