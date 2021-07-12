KB Mike Explains Why He Wants To Work With Polo G On "Top 5s"

Sheff G has largely tried to capture the New York drill scene after the passing of Pop Smoke in the beginning of last year. With tracks like "We Gettin' Money" and "Weight on Me", Sheff G has established himself as a drill pioneer and earned opportunities with mainstream hitmakers. "On Go" featuring Polo G marks one of his most high profile collaborations yet, and the chemistry between the two may set it up so that it's one of his Sheff most successful yet.