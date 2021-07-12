Cancel
Cancer

Enzyme Structure Provides a Promising Pathway to New Cancer Treatments

By Argonne National Laboratory
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing Argonne National Laboratory’s Advanced Photon Source, researchers have determined the structure of an enzyme that plays a key role in the spread of cancer cells. Chances are, every one of us has been affected by cancer in one way or another. Unlike some other deadly diseases, cancer can take many forms inside the human body, so learning more about a single enzyme linked to many types of this disease could lead to more effective treatments.

