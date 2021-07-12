ESPN's FPI predicts UGA's record game-by-game

ESPN released its corrected of the 2021 Preseason FPI and ranked Georgia No. 5. Five opponents on the Dawgs’ schedule landed in the top 40 and one grabbed a spot ahead of Kirby Smart’s club. As always, Georgia will have six teams from the SEC East to contend with plus Auburn. The Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate matchup with Georgia Tech is also in there. Every year, except for the craziness that was 2020, those eight games are pretty much set in stone.