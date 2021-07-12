Cancel
This Scarlett Johansson Doppelgänger Looks Just Like the Black Widow Herself

Black Widow may be Scarlett Johansson’s final turn as Natasha Romanoff, but that doesn’t have to be the last time you see her suit up…kinda. On June 30, Kate Shumskaya, a Russian model-cosplayer that goes by @Kate_Johansson on TikTok, posted a TikTok of herself eating sushi in Natasha’s suit, and I swear to God, I thought Scarlett Johansson had joined the app. Check out the video, which has 49.5 million views and 5 million likes, and tell me that I’m wrong:

