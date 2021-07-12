Spotlight: Harper Bloom

SOUNDS LIKE: Enigmatic storytelling spun through a web of warm, homely folk. LATEST DROP: Faith, Sex & Skin (EP out now independently) I am currently using a Cort GA1F-ABW National grand auditorium acoustic guitar. I had been using an old steel-stringed dreadnought Ibanez for about ten years, and I thought I should probably have a spare in case the string breaks at a gig. I really love my Ibanez though, it has a lovely warm and earthy tone, and it was pretty great value too – around $700. When I was buying the Cort, someone had told me that Cort actually manufactures Ibanez guitars (which could be wrong), but I loved the grand auditorium shape and cutaway of this particular Cort guitar and I thought it had a similar earthy sound to my current Ibanez when amplified.