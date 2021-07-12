Cancel
Cars

Rats! Tesla Won't Pay for Rodent Damage to Cars: Report

By Euni Han
NewsTimes
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Tesla cars have a rat issue. But apparently that’s not the automaker’s problem, according to New York Post. Tesla Owner Sarah Williams, a physician in New York, says she discovered the issue in May when she took her Model 3 in for air conditioning repairs at a dealership. "They...

