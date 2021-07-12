A new instrumental album featuring Guthrie Govan, Bumblefoot, Jack Gardiner and more is arriving later this month

In a new interview with Metal Pilgrim, ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello discussed the progress of the writing sessions for the follow-up to 2016's "For All Kings" album. Speaking about the long time it has taken for him and his bandmates to work on the material for the new record, Frank said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "COVID hit and stopped everything. You've gotta realize, we can't get on a plane — during COVID, during the whole thing, we couldn't get on a plane and just travel to go jam. Usually what happens with an ANTHRAX record, Charlie [Benante, drums], Scott [Ian, guitar] and myself would all congregate in one spot. Either I would fly out to L.A. or Chicago or they would fly to New York or we go to L.A., Scott's house, we would all get together and jam and create. That wasn't happening. I don't know if you've done Zoom, but jamming on Zoom doesn't really work. It doesn't work — there's always a latency there; there's always a timing thing. It doesn't work the way we want it to work. So now that we're moving on, I know next month we have a writing session, which is great. We're all gonna get together in New York and we're gonna get together and jam. I think we have a six-, seven-song thing right now that we're working and finagling around. So we're on a good path. There will be another record in '22. Hopefully everything works — everybody stays healthy and things are open. We'll see what happens."