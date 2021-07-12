Cancel
California State

What does it take to join the upcoming gubernatorial recall election | California Recall

ABC10
ABC10
 16 days ago
CALIFORNIA, USA — Last-minute candidates hoping to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom have less than one week to file to run in the upcoming gubernatorial recall election. Prospective candidates have until July 16 to file paperwork signifying their intent to run, as well as submitting five years of their most recent tax returns with the California Secretary of State’s Office. Candidates with prior felony convictions for bribery, embezzlement, extortion, or theft of public monies are disqualified. A candidate who previously served two terms in the office sought is also ineligible.

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

