Epiphone, the leading accessible guitar brand For Every Stage, has announced the new Epiphone Slash Collection will officially debut worldwide July 20, 2021 on www.epiphone.com. Crossing three decades of collaborative partnership between Gibson and Epiphone luthiers and the iconic guitarist Slash, the all-new Epiphone Slash Collection features multiple acoustic and electric guitars and follows his history-making Gibson Slash Collection released last year. In a first for the brand, every guitar in the new Epiphone Slash Collection, as well as the Gibson Slash Collection is an evergreen artist collection with fourteen guitars in production.