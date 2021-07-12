Paul Orndorff dead news – WWE wrestler’s cause of death ‘revealed’ by son after star known as Mr Wonderful passes away

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff who fought in Wrestlemania has died at the age of 71 and one of his sons confirmed the sad news to fans.

His son Travis revealed that Mr Wonderful passed away in an Instagram post on Monday.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr," Travis Orndorff wrote.

He explained that his father had been battling with dementia, which he believes was caused by chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Hulk Hogan led tributes online to the legendary wrestler and said that he was "slammed" by the news of Orndoff's death on Monday.

DID PAUL ORNDORFF HAVE KIDS?

Ronda Maxwell and Paul Orndorff shared two kids together.

They had two grown sons, Paul III and Travis.

His son Travis announced the news of his father's death with a heartbreaking Instagram post.

"He is better known as 'Mr. #1derful' Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart."

WAS PAUL ORNDORFF MARRIED?

The wrestling legend married his high school sweetheart.

He and Ronda Maxwell Orndorff got married back in 1971 and have been together ever since, according to Distractify.

WWE PUBLISHES ARTICLE ON ORNDORFF’S DEATH

Shortly after news broke that the wrestling great had died, WWE published an article commemorating Orndorff.

“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff, known to fans as 'Mr. Wonderful,' passed away at the age of 71,” they wrote.

At the end of the article, which included photographs of Orndorff during his career, they extended condolences to his family and friends.

WHO WAS PAUL ORNDORFF?

The former WWE superstar also wrestled for World Championship Wrestling as Mr Wonderful.

Orndorff exploded on the WWE scene in the 1980s, paired with manager Bobby Heenan.

Throughout the 80s, Orndorff became a star, often going head-to-head with the Immortal Hulk Hogan in the main event of the first Wrestlemania and Survivors Series

ORNDORFF REMEMBERED AS 'AN INCREDIBLE PERFORMER'

‘HE LOVED YOU FOR IT’

Paul Orndorff’s son said that his dad loved the WWE audience’s reaction to his villainous persona.

Travis wrote said that “as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it.”

WHEN DID ORNDORFF LEAVE WWE?

In 1988, he left WWE for WCW, where he captured the WCW World Television Championship and the WCW World Tag Team Championships with Paul Roma.

Despite his successful WWE career, Orndorff never won the WWE Championship.

Injuries caused Mr Wonderful to step away from the square ring in 2000.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and the National Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame in 2009.

ORNDORFF ALWAYS 'TREATED YOU WELL'

WHEN DID PAUL ORNDORFF MAKE HIS DEBUT?

Paul Orndorff made his WWF debut in 1984 against Salvatore Bellomo in Madison Square Garden, reported Deadline.

He then battled it out with Hulk Hogan for the title and went on to fight Intercontinental Champion Tito Santana.

Orndorff and Piper faced Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka and “The Tonga Kid.”

FAMILY RAISING CASH FOR FUNERAL EXPENSES

Orndorff’s family created a GoFundMe page in order to raise money for the icon’s funeral.

On the page, Travis’s wife, Amayou Smith, wrote: “Hi my name is Amayou, my husband is Travis Orndorff.

“As some of you may know we are preparing for Paul ‘Mr Wonderful’ Orndorff’s final farewell.

“Travis wants to give everyone, including fans, the opportunity to Donate to Paul’s final expenses. All donations and love gifts are appreciated.”

The page has raised a total of $860 out of its $25,000 goal so far.

RETIRED WRESTLER ABYSS' TRIBUTE POST TO MR. WONDERFUL

CANADIAN WRESTLER PAYS TRIBUTE TO ORNDORFF

Adam "Edge" Copeland, a Canadian professional wrestler, tweeted following the news of Orndorff's death.

His tweet read: "Paul Orndorff was the first wrestler I hated & feared as a child. I was at the Big Event in Toronto.

"Changed my life. Years later the morning before WrestleMania 21, I trained with him and Hulk.

"I was a little kid again. One of my fondest memories. Thank you for all of them Paul."

ORNDORFF HAD BEEN BATTLING DEMENTIA

'ONE OF THE ALL-TIME GREATS'

Kane, a 54-year-old professional wrestler, also took to social media to remember the "great" Paul Orndorff.

He tweeted: "Paul Orndorff, one of the all-time greats, has passed away. RIP, Mr. Wonderful."

OWNER OF HOUSE OF HARDCORE RECOUNTS WATCHING ORNDORFF HIS ENTIRE LIFE

ORNDORFF REMEMBERED AS A 'GREAT GUY, LEGIT TOUGH!'

Ric Flair, a retired professional wrestler, also took to Twitter after learning of Paul Orndorff's passing.

He tweeted: "So Sorry To Hear Of The Passing Of Paul Orndorff aka Mr. Wonderful aka The Brandon Bull. Great Guy, Legit Tough!

"He Was Another Amazing Athlete That I Had The Pleasure Of Wrestling An Hour For The NWA Championship On Many Occasions! Rest In Peace!"

ORNDORFF REMEMBERED BY HULK HOGAN

Hulk Hogan took to Twitter after learning about Paul Orndorff's death.

He wrote: "Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news,RIP my brother,love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches,heaven just got even more Wonderful,love U4LifeHH."

HOW DID ORNDORFF'S SON ANNOUNCE THE SAD NEWS?

His son announced the sad news in an Instagram post.

LOSS OF A 'TRUE SUPERSTAR'

REMEMBERING 'MR. WONDERFUL'

'SO MUCH MORE THAN A WRESTLER'

"He was so much more than a wrestler," Paul Orndorff’s son, Travis, captioned an Instagram post. "Thank you Tommy and Ashley for the memories."

HOW DID HE DIE?

