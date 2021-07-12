Cancel
Charities

Knaus partners with iRacing for special charity event

By Ryan Kish
racer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost iRacing special events carry a level of seriousness to them. Teams will dedicate hundreds of hours preparing for the virtual renditions of the Rolex 24 at Daytona or Bathurst 12 Hours. Mistakes in these races are punished as there are no fast repairs — the iRacing version of a refresh button. On July 31, however, that competitive nature will be mostly cast aside in favor of a good cause as iRacing hosts the 4 Hours of Charlotte Motor Speedway, a special event dedicated entirely to charity.

